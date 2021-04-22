Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,392,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of -602.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

