Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.91.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $313.44. 7,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,368. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 190.65, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $313.72.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

