Wendell David Associates Inc. Increases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.50.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $421.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,410. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

