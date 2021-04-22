Wendell David Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 2.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $19,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.29. 3,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,522. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

