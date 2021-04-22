WePower (WPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.45 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 61% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. WePower has a market cap of $48.45 million and $37.15 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WePower has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One WePower coin can now be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WePower alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00070909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.91 or 0.00732494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00095792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.91 or 0.08280401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00050615 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The official website for WePower is wepower.network. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WePower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WePower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.