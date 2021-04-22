Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $117.00 at Truist Financial

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $101.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $104.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 151,755 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

