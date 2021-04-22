Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $117.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL stock opened at $101.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $104.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.