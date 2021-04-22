Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $101.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $104.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,662,000 after acquiring an additional 231,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,170 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,557,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

