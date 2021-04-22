Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Shares of WAL opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $104.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 151,755 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

