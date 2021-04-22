Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 100,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 490% from the average session volume of 17,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.