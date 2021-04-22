Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.01

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.01 and traded as high as C$20.44. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$20.04, with a volume of 85,034 shares traded.

WTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.01.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$89.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

