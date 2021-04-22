Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 2.6% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 28,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 48,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.35. 106,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,510. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

