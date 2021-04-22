Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.82 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $233.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,558. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $99.89 and a twelve month high of $246.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

