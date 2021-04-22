Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.27.

WCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.26 and a 12-month high of C$6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0143 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.73%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.