WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.17 Billion (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $11.49 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00028165 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 920,022,110 coins and its circulating supply is 720,022,109 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

