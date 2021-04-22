Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WING. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.59.

WING opened at $142.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.90. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $107.86 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 148.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $63.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth $318,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Polianta Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 51.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

