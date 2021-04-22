WNS (NYSE:WNS) Shares Gap Down to $73.80

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.80, but opened at $71.82. WNS shares last traded at $72.46, with a volume of 134 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in WNS by 26.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

