Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WYGPY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of WYGPY opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

