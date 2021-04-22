Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Wynn Macau stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.62. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

