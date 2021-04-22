XinFin Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $8.62 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0940 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,660,673,088 coins and its circulating supply is 12,260,673,094 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

