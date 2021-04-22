XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.17.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $133.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $138.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.61.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,422,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,243,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.