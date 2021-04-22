Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.94. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 117,510 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtant Medical stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 687.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,803,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,554,394 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 93.85% of Xtant Medical worth $87,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

