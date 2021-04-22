Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR) Insider Acquires £60,000 in Stock

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR) insider Colin Bird acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

Colin Bird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Colin Bird bought 1,000,000 shares of Xtract Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

Shares of LON XTR opened at GBX 5.60 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £41.59 million and a P/E ratio of -28.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.70. Xtract Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.20 ($0.12).

About Xtract Resources

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

