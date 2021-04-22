Ycash Trading Down 27% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $41,001.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.07 or 0.00442343 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00156826 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013585 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.70 or 0.00202819 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,051,256 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.