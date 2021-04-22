YGGDRASH Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103,231.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $103,231.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00068845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00094711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.92 or 0.00706919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.20 or 0.07926489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00049043 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

