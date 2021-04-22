Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of YRD stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $177.91 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

