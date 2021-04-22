yOUcash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,039.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $70.79 million and $20,039.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About yOUcash

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,913,245 coins. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

