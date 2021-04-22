Zacks: Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report earnings of $2.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $11.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $12.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $228.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.62 million.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.23. 71,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.28. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

