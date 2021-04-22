Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Athenex reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Laidlaw decreased their price target on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Athenex by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.01. 73,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,938. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $374.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

