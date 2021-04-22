Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. RPT Realty reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE RPT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 18,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,110. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $999.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 74,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 40,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 100.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RPT Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

