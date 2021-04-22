Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.36 Billion

Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will post $5.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $6.88 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 262.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $23.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.90 billion to $26.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.44 billion to $38.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

United Airlines stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 574.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in United Airlines by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 184,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 49,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.