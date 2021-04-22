Zacks: Analysts Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. First Community reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Community has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

FCCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. 25,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

