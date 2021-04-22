Zacks: Analysts Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.13. iRobot reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at $35,291,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,625 shares of company stock worth $5,574,165. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.56. 356,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,758. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.10. iRobot has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

