Zacks: Analysts Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will announce $6.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.91 billion and the lowest is $6.89 billion. Jabil reported sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $28.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.48 billion to $28.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.13 billion to $29.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,753. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,505,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,147,244 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Jabil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

