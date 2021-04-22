Zacks: Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce sales of $58.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.44 million to $58.86 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $56.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $244.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.09 million to $248.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $263.34 million, with estimates ranging from $255.60 million to $271.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,066. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 106,177 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

