Zacks: Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,282,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,715,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

