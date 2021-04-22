Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%.

APTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX remained flat at $$2.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,219. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $182.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Aptinyx by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,502,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aptinyx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 182,836 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Aptinyx by 560.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 380,364 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aptinyx by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 76,430 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

