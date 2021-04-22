Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCYC. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,667,538 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

BCYC opened at $30.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $701.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

