Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTXR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Freed Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTXR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 5,430,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,359,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

