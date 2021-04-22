Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce sales of $432.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $417.45 million and the highest is $448.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.50 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

AAN stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. 287,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,310. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.84 million and a PE ratio of 12.63.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Grace Capital bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 33.0% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

The Aaron's Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

