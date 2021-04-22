Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

In other The AZEK news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $863,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,647 shares of company stock worth $3,223,113.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

AZEK traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $48.30. 577,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,788. The AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $49.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

