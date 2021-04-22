Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Webster Financial reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBS. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.58. 1,208,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,678. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

