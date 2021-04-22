Zacks: Brokerages Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. 3M posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $10.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $201.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $201.50. The stock has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in 3M by 284.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

