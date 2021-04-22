Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Post $2.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.33. Acuity Brands posted earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.86.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $213,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6,529.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 144,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 142,017 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 78,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI stock opened at $171.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.54. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $174.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

