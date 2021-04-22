Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. Commvault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,713 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,057,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $68.46. 336,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -103.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $72.33.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.