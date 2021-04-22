Zacks: Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.05. ExlService posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $105,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,112.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,468.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,312,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $94.92. 131,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,371. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

