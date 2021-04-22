Zacks: Brokerages Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to announce sales of $10.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.99 billion. GlaxoSmithKline posted sales of $11.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $45.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.09 billion to $46.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.25 billion to $48.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,136,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,803. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

