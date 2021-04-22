Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) to Hold

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARES. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:ARES opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 72.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 253,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,249,000 after buying an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

