Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Hold

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

