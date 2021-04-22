Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) to Hold

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SAL opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.